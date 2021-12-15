Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Sells 1,552 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WSFS stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 604,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 175.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 98.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,231,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 235.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 122.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

