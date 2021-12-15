Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Insulet by 3.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet stock traded up $13.69 on Wednesday, hitting $269.01. 9,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,452. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -601.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.86. Insulet has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

