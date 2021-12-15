Insured Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,695.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $3,695.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.03 or 0.08197010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00078053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,950.06 or 1.00010264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00053273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,889,495 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.