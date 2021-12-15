Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Up 139.5% in November

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 139.5% from the November 15th total of 755,600 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

IAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $5,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $2,058,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $8,232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $4,086,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $421,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,192. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.