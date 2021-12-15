Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $37,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,500,000 after acquiring an additional 311,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,447 shares of company stock valued at $23,415,587. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

NYSE:ICE opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.68 and a 200-day moving average of $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

