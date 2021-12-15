Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,175.55

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,175.55 ($28.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,202 ($29.10). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,121 ($28.03), with a volume of 1,143,461 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,260 ($29.87) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The stock has a market cap of £6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,178.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,175.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($28.00) per share, with a total value of £37,612.25 ($49,705.63). Also, insider Matthew Lester acquired 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,179 ($28.80) per share, with a total value of £25,995.47 ($34,353.73). Insiders bought a total of 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,752,622 in the last three months.

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

