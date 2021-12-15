International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.54. 12,858 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.82.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.