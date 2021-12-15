International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Rudius Management LP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

