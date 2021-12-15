Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Up 102.1% in November

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the November 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.