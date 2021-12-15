Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the November 15th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 450.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,717. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.