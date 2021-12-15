Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 485,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,059 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Invesco worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Amundi purchased a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $52,687,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Invesco by 1,902.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,977,000 after buying an additional 1,349,819 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Invesco by 351.5% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,985,000 after buying an additional 1,164,575 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $20,741,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $19,018,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

