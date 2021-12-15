Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.22. 3,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000.

