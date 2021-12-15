Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Up 147.9% in November

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 147.9% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 87,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

VPV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

