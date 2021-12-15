Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.75. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 57,281 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

