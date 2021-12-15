Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 133.6% from the November 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,189. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $44.84 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 43,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

