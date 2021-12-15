Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 133.6% from the November 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,189. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $44.84 and a 12 month high of $60.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
