Investors Purchase High Volume of CMC Materials Put Options (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,069 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,734% compared to the average volume of 73 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCMP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 152.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter worth $43,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded up $49.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,175,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,222. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.31%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

