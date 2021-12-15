Investors Purchase High Volume of Golar LNG Call Options (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 11,294 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 616% compared to the average daily volume of 1,578 call options.

Golar LNG stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 783.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

