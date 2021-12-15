Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Shares Down 3.7%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 10,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

About Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

