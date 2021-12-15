IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.71

IOG plc (LON:IOG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.71 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 31.70 ($0.42). IOG shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 1,650,352 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £157.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

IOG Company Profile (LON:IOG)

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for IOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.