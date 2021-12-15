ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Short Interest Up 142.9% in November

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IACC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 6,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 3 alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth $17,658,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,430,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 3rd quarter worth $13,750,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,384,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 323,540 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at about $11,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.