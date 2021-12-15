IONChain (IONC) Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $406,549.21 and $2,891.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

