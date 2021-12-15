Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

IONS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 322,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 106,150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

