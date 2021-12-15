Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Update

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the November 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 837,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IINX traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 33,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,531. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. Ionix Technology has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

About Ionix Technology

Ionix Technology, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent electronic equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts. The Smart Energy segment include portable power banks that is intended to be utilized as a power source for electronic devices such as the iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras.

