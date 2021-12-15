IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB) Trading Down 0.1%

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $24.95. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 84,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93.

