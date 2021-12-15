iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Up to $89.18

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.18, but opened at $93.08. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $90.55, with a volume of 393 shares.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.20.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

