iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Up to $89.18

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.18, but opened at $93.08. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $90.55, with a volume of 393 shares.
IRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.44.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.20.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
