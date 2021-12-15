iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the November 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

