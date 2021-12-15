iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.92% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,135,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $504,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,257,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $649,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.48 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.