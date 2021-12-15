iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.
Shares of SHY opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.48 and a 52 week high of $86.42.
See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.