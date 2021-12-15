iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Lowered by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 12.4% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 1.14% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $172,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

TLT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.69. The stock had a trading volume of 650,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,569,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.82. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $158.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

