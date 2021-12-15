iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,034 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 17.0% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 1.65% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $236,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.71. The stock had a trading volume of 80,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,685. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.