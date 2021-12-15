iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.29

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.29 and last traded at $75.30, with a volume of 3095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.81.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIA)
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
