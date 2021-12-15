iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,470,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,864 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 447,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

