iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Reduced by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,189 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.04. 15,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,540. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $54.58.

