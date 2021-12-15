iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Community Bank N.A.’s 3rd Largest Position

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.46. 11,450,491 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.