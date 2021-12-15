iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Community Bank N.A.’s 8th Largest Position

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207,176. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

