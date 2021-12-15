iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Lessened by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,948,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956,514 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 26.5% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.47% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $367,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,698,000 after buying an additional 878,054 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,329,000 after buying an additional 717,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,552 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,186,000 after purchasing an additional 431,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,710,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,548,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. 305,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,207,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

