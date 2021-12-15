iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 15.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $995,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.66 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $1.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

