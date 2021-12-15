iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,130 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $27,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,550,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average is $104.00. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.017 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.