iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 4.0% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $52,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,904 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 949,646 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.