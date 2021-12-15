iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Share Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.02

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.02 and traded as low as $33.84. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 34,520 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.