iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Down 63.6% in November

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:SDG opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.90. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $88.71 and a 52-week high of $100.88.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDG. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4,264.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.