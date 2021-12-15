iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.57

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.57 and last traded at $46.62, with a volume of 5950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

