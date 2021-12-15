iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,208. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

