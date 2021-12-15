iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.81

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 2741251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

