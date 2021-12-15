iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $132,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.21 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

