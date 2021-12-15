iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Reduced by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.2% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $463.80 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $460.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

