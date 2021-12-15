iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Huntington National Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $129,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 445,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 104,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.38. 30,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,062. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

