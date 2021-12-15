iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 315.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115,130 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.1% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $108.77. The company had a trading volume of 115,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,468. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

