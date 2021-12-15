iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$31.18 and last traded at C$31.22. Approximately 13,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 25,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.71.

