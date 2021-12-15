iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Shares Down 1.6%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$16.68 and last traded at C$16.94. 955,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 497,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

